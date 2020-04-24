Dolphin Drilling names HSEQ Director

Offshore drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling has appointed Marianne Leiknes Ulriksen in the new role of Director HSEQ.

Joining the company from PSW Group, she will be reporting directly to CEO Bjørnar Iversen, who made the announcement of the HSEQ Director appointment via social media.

Leiknes Ulriksen will join Dolphin Drilling on May 4th. Leiknes Ulriksen will have overall responsibility for the HSEQ function within the drilling company.

She will be based in Dolphin Drilling's new offices and operational center in Stavanger.

Leiknes Ulriksen holds a master's degree in Business Administration and has previously held roles with drillers such as Songa Offshore and Odfjell Drilling.

In PSW Group Leiknes Ulriksen served as QHSE Director with projects such in which she assisted Schlumberger, with the development of Company Management System for Total Well Delivery on the Equinor Peregrino 3; assisted Transocean with the AOC process for Transocean Norge drilling rig; Responsible for AOC process and UK Safety Case for Island innovator and Island Drilling drilling units; Songa Offshore AOC Compliance Manager for the Cat D project in South Korea for Songa Endurance, Songa Equinox, Songa Encourage, and Songa Enabler rigs, and Odfjell Drilling QHSE Manager Mobile Units, Deepsea Atlantic, Deepsea Stavanger and Deepsea Bergen.



