Subsea 7 Scores 'Substantial' Offshore Wind Deal in Dutch North Sea

Offshore installation contractor Subsea 7 has won a "substantial" contract for work on the first subsidy-free offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

The company has been tasked by Vatenfall to transport and install wind turbine monopile foundations and inner array grid cables for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4 offshore wind farm project.

Subsea 7 said the contract award was substantial, meaning its value is between $150 million and $300 million.

Under the contract, Subsea 7 will transport and install around 140 wind turbine monopile foundations and 315km of 66kV inner array grid cables in water depths between 18 and 27 meters.

Offshore installation is planned for execution in 2021 and 2022 using Seaway 7's heavy lift, cable lay, and support vessels at a location 18-36km off the Dutch coast in the North Sea.

Worth noting, the contract is subject to a final investment decision by Vattenfall, and Subsea 7 will include the contract in backlog once that decision has been made.

The HKZ 1-4 offshore wind farms are being developed by Vattenfall as the first subsidy-free wind farms in the Netherlands, and when completed, will have an installed capacity of approximately 1.5 GW, which will meet the electricity needs of approximately 2-3 million Dutch households.

Steph McNeill, EVP Subsea 7 Renewables, said: “We look forward to working collaboratively with Vattenfall as a trusted partner to install the foundations and inner array cables for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4 wind farms and help to deliver the first subsidy-free offshore wind project in the Netherlands.”