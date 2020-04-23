Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Subsea 7 Scores 'Substantial' Offshore Wind Deal in Dutch North Sea

April 23, 2020

Image Credit: Subsea 7
Image Credit: Subsea 7

Offshore installation contractor Subsea 7 has won a "substantial" contract for work on the first subsidy-free offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

The company has been tasked by Vatenfall to transport and install wind turbine monopile foundations and inner array grid cables for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4 offshore wind farm project.

Subsea 7 said the contract award was substantial, meaning its value is between $150 million and $300 million.

Under the contract, Subsea 7 will transport and install around 140 wind turbine monopile foundations and 315km of 66kV inner array grid cables in water depths between 18 and 27 meters. 

Offshore installation is planned for execution in 2021 and 2022 using Seaway 7's heavy lift, cable lay, and support vessels at a location 18-36km off the Dutch coast in the North Sea.

Worth noting, the contract is subject to a final investment decision by Vattenfall, and Subsea 7 will include the contract in backlog once that decision has been made.

The HKZ 1-4 offshore wind farms are being developed by Vattenfall as the first subsidy-free wind farms in the Netherlands, and when completed, will have an installed capacity of approximately 1.5 GW, which will meet the electricity needs of approximately 2-3 million Dutch households.

Steph McNeill, EVP Subsea 7 Renewables, said: “We look forward to working collaboratively with Vattenfall as a trusted partner to install the foundations and inner array cables for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4 wind farms and help to deliver the first subsidy-free offshore wind project in the Netherlands.”

Offshore Energy Vessels Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Construction Renewables Installation

Related Offshore News

Illustration; Gulf of Mexico Platform - Image by Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

No Blanket Royalty Waiver for U.S. Offshore Oil Industry
(Photo: Equinor)

Norway Deciding Whether to Cut Oil Output


Trending Offshore News

(File Photo) Credit:James/Flickr - Shared under CC BY-SA 2.0 license

Scottish Airline Brings Polish, Latvian Workers to North...
Vessels
© John Reed / MarineTraffic.com

Valaris to Explore Bankruptcy With Its Creditors
Legal

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Seabed-to-Shore Data Delivery Operation Completed for Norske Shell

Seabed-to-Shore Data Delivery Operation Completed for Norske Shell

Serica Expects 6-month Delay for Columbus Offshore Field Start-Up

Serica Expects 6-month Delay for Columbus Offshore Field Start-Up

Lamprell, ScottishPower in East Anglia One Settlement

Lamprell, ScottishPower in East Anglia One Settlement

Challenges of Underwater Structure Monitoring for Offshore Operations

Challenges of Underwater Structure Monitoring for Offshore Operations

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine