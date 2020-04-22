Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SEC Closes Probe Into Eni's Dealings in Nigeria, Congo

April 22, 2020

SEC Building - Image by Kristina/AdobeStock
SEC Building - Image by Kristina/AdobeStock

The U.S. SEC has closed its investigation into Eni over the Italian oil major's activity in Nigeria and the Congo without recommending further action, Eni said on Wednesday.

"Based on the information currently available to the SEC, it is otherwise closing its pending investigation of Eni (over OPL 245 and Congo) without recommending further enforcement action," Eni said in a statement.

Eni, whose ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is currently on trial in Italy over allegations it bought Nigerian oilfield OPL 245 in 2011 knowing most of the $1.3 billion price would go to agents and middlemen in bribes.

It is also under investigation by Milan prosecutors for alleged corruption in the Congo Republic.

Eni has denied any wrongdoing in both cases.

The SEC's decision comes days after it said Eni had agreed to settle charges on allegedly breaching corruption accounting rules over "improper" payments by a former unit in Algeria.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak and Jason Neely)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe North America Africa USA

Related Offshore News

Offshore drilling rigs - Image by nikkytok - AdobeStock

Down But Not Out – High Impact Drilling to Fall up to 35%...
(Photo: Equinor)

Norway Deciding Whether to Cut Oil Output


Trending Offshore News

(File Photo) Credit:James/Flickr - Shared under CC BY-SA 2.0 license

Scottish Airline Brings Polish, Latvian Workers to North...
Vessels
© John Reed / MarineTraffic.com

Valaris to Explore Bankruptcy With Its Creditors
Legal

Insight

Moving the Needle for Oil & Gas Technology

Moving the Needle for Oil & Gas Technology

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Keppel Delivers New Jack-Up Drilling Rig to Borr Drilling

Keppel Delivers New Jack-Up Drilling Rig to Borr Drilling

No Blanket Royalty Waiver for U.S. Offshore Oil Industry

No Blanket Royalty Waiver for U.S. Offshore Oil Industry

Equinor Slashes Dividend by 67% to Preserve Cash

Equinor Slashes Dividend by 67% to Preserve Cash

Chevron Barred from Drilling, Transporting Oil in Venezuela

Chevron Barred from Drilling, Transporting Oil in Venezuela

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine