'Major' North Sea Deal for Rever Offshore with Perenco

UK-based Rever Offshore has said it has won "a major" contract win with Perenco the Southern North Sea.

The company said the contract was a multi-million-pound one, but did not provide the exact value.

According to Rever Offshore, the award is part of the larger Southern Hub Area Redevelopment Project (SHARP), and comprises two campaigns.

During the course of the two campaigns which will last for a year and a half, Rever Offshore will install a rigid riser and complete the pipeline tie-in diverting production from the Leman AC Platform to the Leman AP Platform, in addition to conducting pre-commissioning work.



The work scope includes the design and fabrication of the riser, riser hang-off arrangement, platform leg clamps, topside, and subsea spool installation and subsea tie-in - plus installation, pre-commissioning engineering and topside support work to tie-in the platform piping infrastructure.

Engineering work starts with immediate effect, with the first offshore phase taking place in Q3 2020.

Barry Macleod, Rever Offshore CEO, commented: "This contract award represents the latest development in our long-standing relationship with Perenco UK Ltd. I am particularly pleased that in addition to the installation, tie-in and pre-commissioning work taking place later this year and in 2021, this project also allows us to showcase our significant engineering and fabrication capabilities from the outset.

"Whilst these are challenging times for us all, it is of paramount importance to ensure that this initial stage is carried out as safely and efficiently as ever; the well-being of all parties involved is, of course, our top priority."



