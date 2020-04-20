PGS Gears Up for East Shetland 3D Seismic Survey

Norwegian marine seismic company PGS is gearing up to begin a seismic survey offshore East Shetland, in UKCS waters.

PGS said Monday that its vessel Ramform Tethys seismic vessel would start the 3D MultiClient survey in the area "this week."



"The industry-funded project will cover both frontier and mature areas where new broadband seismic is needed to enable the interpretation of the internal reflectors of the main Brent Group reservoir level. The survey aims to reveal which parts are remnant along the major fault between the East Shetland Platform and East Shetland Basin," PGS said. According to PGS, the first data is expected Q3 2020.

According to the seismic data acquisition company, the PGS East Shetland 2020 dataset will derisk the less tested Upper Jurassic Intra-Draupne sandstone analog of the Home and Magnus sandstones.

"State-of-the-art imaging of the fault delineations will significantly improve understanding of the structural traps and will provide important additional intelligence regarding the petroleum system. Early seismic data results will be out in Q3 and full integrity depth volumes will be available in 2021," PGS said.

Gunhild Myhr VP New Ventures Europe at PGS."This area was a popular pick in the UK 31st Round and the survey is our first in the northern hemisphere this season. We will be heading to the Barents Sea afterward."

Myhr also touched upon the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "PGS always puts safety first. We have implemented a range of COVID-19 screening, social distancing, and hygiene precautions onboard and for on-signing crew, to safeguard the people and the operation."

PGS recently said that it expected the low oil price would have a material adverse impact on demand for seismic services and activity levels. It in March said it would cold-stack two of the eight currently operated 3D vessels early in Q2, after completion of current projects.