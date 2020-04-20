Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS Gears Up for East Shetland 3D Seismic Survey

April 20, 2020

Ramform Tethys seismic vessel - Image by PGS
Ramform Tethys seismic vessel - Image by PGS

Norwegian marine seismic company PGS is gearing up to begin a seismic survey offshore East Shetland, in UKCS waters.

PGS said Monday that its vessel Ramform Tethys seismic vessel would start the 3D MultiClient survey in the area "this week."

"The industry-funded project will cover both frontier and mature areas where new broadband seismic is needed to enable the interpretation of the internal reflectors of the main Brent Group reservoir level. The survey aims to reveal which parts are remnant along the major fault between the East Shetland Platform and East Shetland Basin," PGS said. According to PGS, the first data is expected Q3 2020.

According to the seismic data acquisition company, the PGS East Shetland 2020 dataset will derisk the less tested Upper Jurassic Intra-Draupne sandstone analog of the Home and Magnus sandstones. 

"State-of-the-art imaging of the fault delineations will significantly improve understanding of the structural traps and will provide important additional intelligence regarding the petroleum system. Early seismic data results will be out in Q3 and full integrity depth volumes will be available in 2021," PGS said.

Gunhild Myhr VP New Ventures Europe at PGS."This area was a popular pick in the UK 31st Round and the survey is our first in the northern hemisphere this season. We will be heading to the Barents Sea afterward."

Myhr also touched upon the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "PGS always puts safety first. We have implemented a range of COVID-19 screening, social distancing, and hygiene precautions onboard and for on-signing crew, to safeguard the people and the operation."

PGS recently said that it expected the low oil price would have a material adverse impact on demand for seismic services and activity levels. It in March said it would cold-stack two of the eight currently operated 3D vessels early in Q2, after completion of current projects.

Energy Geoscience North Sea Activity Seismic

Related Offshore News

Image by Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling Loses Two Offshore Rig Deals
File Photo: West Capella Drillship - Image by Samtmendher / MarineTraffic

Chinese, Malaysian Offshore Oil Vessels in South China Sea...


Trending Offshore News

Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Beach Energy Ends Diamond Offshore Drilling Rig Deal...
Drilling
For Illustration - Image by Dmitri - AdobeStock

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'
Vessels

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Ex-BP Boss Browne Warns Oil Will Stay Low

Ex-BP Boss Browne Warns Oil Will Stay Low

Two U.S. Warships in South China Sea Amid China-Malaysia Standoff

Two U.S. Warships in South China Sea Amid China-Malaysia Standoff

Low Oil Prices to Eviscerate Seismic Players' Revenues

Low Oil Prices to Eviscerate Seismic Players' Revenues

Tullow Oil Names CEO

Tullow Oil Names CEO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine