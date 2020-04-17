Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
New Leadership at Exmar After Chairman Bodson Dies from COVID-19

April 17, 2020

Baron Philippe Bodson (Photo: Exmar)
Baron Philippe Bodson (Photo: Exmar)

Belgian shipping and offshore company Exmar outlined its leadership succession plan following the April 4 death of board chairman Baron Philippe Bodson due to the novel coronavirus.

Nicolas  Saverys,  previously  CEO  of  Exmar,  will  take  up  the  position  of  executive  chairman  of  the  board  of directors, and Francis Mottrie, deputy CEO of the Exmar Group, as been appointed as CEO.

Bodson, 75, had been a member of Exmar's board of directors for 18 years, and served as chairman for 15. Born November 2, 1944, he held a number of leadership roles over his long and diverse career and served in the Belgian Senate from 1999 to 2003.

