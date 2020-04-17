New Leadership at Exmar After Chairman Bodson Dies from COVID-19

Belgian shipping and offshore company Exmar outlined its leadership succession plan following the April 4 death of board chairman Baron Philippe Bodson due to the novel coronavirus.

Nicolas Saverys, previously CEO of Exmar, will take up the position of executive chairman of the board of directors, and Francis Mottrie, deputy CEO of the Exmar Group, as been appointed as CEO.

Bodson, 75, had been a member of Exmar's board of directors for 18 years, and served as chairman for 15. Born November 2, 1944, he held a number of leadership roles over his long and diverse career and served in the Belgian Senate from 1999 to 2003.