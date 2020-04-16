Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
IKM Testing in Long-Term Barents Sea FPSO Work Award

April 16, 2020

Johan Castberg FPSO illustration - Credit: Equinor
Johan Castberg FPSO illustration - Credit: Equinor

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has awarded IKM Testing a long-term contract for work at Johan Castberg FPSO destined for deployment in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway.

The scope of work for IKM Testing covers N2/He Leakage testing & PSV calibration and supplementary work related to testing such as; Bolt work, Chemical cleaning, Hot oil flushing, Drying, Machining of flanges, Cutting Pipes and machining pipe wedges.  The contract has a duration until 2024.

According to IKM Testing, the engineering and planning will start shortly after the summer and will continue until spring 2021. 

Services on-site will be conducted during assembling of hull and topside modules at Kvaerner's yard at Stord. After that,  the Johan Castberg FPSO will be towed to the field in the Barents Sea where hook-up and final completion, prior to production startup.

"In these challenging times where we experience uncertainty and many postponements of planned projects, it is very  gratifying that we are shown trust with the award of contract for the Johan Castberg Field Development Project," says Vidar Haugland, Vice President - IKM Testing AS.

 

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

ConocoPhillips Cuts Oil Output, Spending Again

OPEC Slashes Oil Demand Forecast Further

Fred. Olsen Offshore Liftboat to Support Thor Wind Farm Seabed Tests

