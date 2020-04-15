COVID 19: Only Essential Crew on OMV NZ Offshore Platforms

Austrian oil and gas company OMV has de-manned its offshore platforms in the Taranaki Basin in New Zealand to only essential crews due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to request for comment by Offshore Engineer on how it is dealing with the COVID-19 situation, OMV New Zealand said:"As a recognized provider of essential services by the NZ government, as part of the Covid-19 response, OMV NZ has implemented a Pandemic Plan and associated Covid-19 plan for each of the offices and operating sites. "

Under this response, OMV NZ has prioritized activities relating to core tasks to maintain the two NZ offshore gas fields and associated production stations, Maui and Pohokura.

"Our offshore production crews have been de-manned under Covid-19 preparations to the minimum personnel needed to support and maintain safe operations – and we have accordingly introduced additional pre-departure health testing, extended offshore shifts as well as preventative measures offshore to minimize risks and exposure potential for our workers," OMV said.

As per a datasheet found on OMV's website, OMV's New Zealand production in November 2019 was 40,000 boe per day (OMV), comprised of 75% gas, and 25% condensate and oil.

Worth noting, OMV has this week announced an oil and gas discovery in the Taranaki Basin.

"OMV can confirm a positive result with the Toutouwai-1 exploration well in the Taranaki Basin. Drilling commenced in the Petroleum Exploration Permit (PEP) 60093 in early March 2020 and the target reservoir was successfully reached in April 2020," OMV said.

"Preliminary results are encouraging with several hydrocarbon charged layers encountered in the Cretaceous sandstones. OMV is now working with the Toutouwai Joint Venture partners, Mitsui E&P Australia and SapuraOMV, on what additional work is required to determine commercial viability," OMV said.