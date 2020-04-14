Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dyna-Mac Nets Offshore Vessel Hull Work

April 14, 2020

Dyna-Mac's Main Yard - Image Credit: Dyna-Mac
Dyna-Mac's Main Yard - Image Credit: Dyna-Mac

Singapore-listed Dyna-Mac has won an order to build two upper hull sections of an offshore vessel.

Dyna-Mac said Tuesday that the order, from an unnamed repeat client, was valued at S$6.3 million.

Under the terms of the contract, Dyna-Mac’s scope of work includes structural fabrication and erection, piping fabrication and installation, electrical and instrumentation, mechanical installation and painting works.

The company did not provide details on the type of vessel, apart from saying it is an offshore vessel.

This project is expected to start in the second quarter of 2020, and is expected to complete by the first quarter of 2021.  The works will be carried out in Dyna-Mac's Main Yard at 45 Gul Road, Singapore.

In a separate statement, responding to a query by SGX regarding the company's ability to continue as a going concern, Dyna-Mac said it expects that new orders secured and potential new orders will generate adequate cash flows to repay its debt obligations as and when they fall due within
the next twelve months from the date of this report.

As at 31 December 2019, the Group’s net order book stood at $67,092,000 (2018: $7,000,000). Subsequent to the financial year-end, the Group secured several fabrication contracts of $18,000,000 with completion and deliveries extending into the second quarter of 2021.

"Although the Group expects the market environment to remain challenging in the next twelve months due to global economic risks as well as the impact of the COVID19 outbreak, the Group expects to secure additional contracts over the course of the year ahead," Dyna-Mac said.

It added that it continues to source and negotiate for new contracts, both in the offshore segment of the oil and gas industry, as well as onshore works requiring the group’s expertise in detailed engineering, fabrication, and construction.

Energy Vessels People Engineering Activity Asia Singapore

Related Offshore News

OPEC, Russia Approve Biggest-Ever Oil Cut to Support...
File Photo - Bibby Progress floating hotel - Image Credit: Bibby Maritime

Singapore Readies 'Floating Hotels' for Workers as...


Trending Offshore News

File Photo; Saipem FDS Vessel - Image by Juan J.Diaz Cantizano

Saipem Crew in Isolation after COVID-19 Case on Pipelaying...
Offshore
Gumusut Kakap - Image by Ika Prasetyawan - MarineTraffic

Shell Wins $340M+ in Gumusut Kakap Arbitration
Energy

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

UK Offshore Equipment Firms Build Face Shields for Health Workers

UK Offshore Equipment Firms Build Face Shields for Health Workers

April May Prove Worst Ever Month for Oil Industry - IEA's Birol

April May Prove Worst Ever Month for Oil Industry - IEA's Birol

Oil Price Drops to $28 as Supply Cuts Not Enough

Oil Price Drops to $28 as Supply Cuts Not Enough

Mexico: Armed Robbers Board Offshore Vessel, Steal Goods

Mexico: Armed Robbers Board Offshore Vessel, Steal Goods

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine