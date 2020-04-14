Spirit Energy Hires Three60 for Maintenance & Repair Works at UKCS Platforms

Offshore engineering company Three60 Energy has been awarded an engineering and support services contract to provide minor modification and repair services for Spirit Energy’s assets on the UK Continental Shelf

"Three60 Energy has secured this contract following the successful delivery of previous modifications. The contract cements the existing relationship and includes engineering, design, procurement, fabrication and site activities," the company said.

The contract runs for an initial three-year period and includes two, one-year extension options. Three60 did not share the financial details of the deal.



