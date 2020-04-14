Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Spirit Energy Hires Three60 for Maintenance & Repair Works at UKCS Platforms

April 14, 2020

Image Credit: Three60 Energy
Image Credit: Three60 Energy

Offshore engineering company Three60 Energy has been awarded an engineering and support services contract to provide minor modification and repair services for Spirit Energy’s assets on the UK Continental Shelf

"Three60 Energy has secured this contract following the successful delivery of previous modifications. The contract cements the existing relationship and includes engineering, design, procurement, fabrication and site activities," the company said.

The contract runs for an initial three-year period and includes two, one-year extension options. Three60 did not share the financial details of the deal.

Engineering North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Maintenance & Repair UKCS

Related Offshore News

Photos: Island Offshore/Droneinfo

OSV Powers Up for Deepwater Efficiency the Island Offshore...

OPEC, Russia Approve Biggest-Ever Oil Cut to Support...


Trending Offshore News

File Photo; Saipem FDS Vessel - Image by Juan J.Diaz Cantizano

Saipem Crew in Isolation after COVID-19 Case on Pipelaying...
Offshore
Gumusut Kakap - Image by Ika Prasetyawan - MarineTraffic

Shell Wins $340M+ in Gumusut Kakap Arbitration
Energy

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

UK Offshore Equipment Firms Build Face Shields for Health Workers

UK Offshore Equipment Firms Build Face Shields for Health Workers

April May Prove Worst Ever Month for Oil Industry - IEA's Birol

April May Prove Worst Ever Month for Oil Industry - IEA's Birol

Oil Price Drops to $28 as Supply Cuts Not Enough

Oil Price Drops to $28 as Supply Cuts Not Enough

Mexico: Armed Robbers Board Offshore Vessel, Steal Goods

Mexico: Armed Robbers Board Offshore Vessel, Steal Goods

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine