Baker Hughes to take $15B Goodwill Impairment Charge

April 13, 2020

For Illustration only; Image Credit: Baker Hughes
Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co on Monday wrote down the value of its assets by $15 billion as plunging oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic hit demand and forced oil producers to cut back drilling.

Producers have so far cut 2020 spending by about 30% or $37 billion, according to data compiled by Reuters, after a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a cut in energy demand due to the outbreak of coronavirus pushed oil prices to around $30.

"The uncertainty related to oil demand continues to have a significant impact on the investment and operating plans of our primary customers," Baker Hughes said in a statement.

It added that the carrying value of its reporting units that supply services and equipment to producers exceeded their estimated fair value, resulting in the goodwill impairment charge.

The company said it had approved a plan that will result in restructuring, impairment, and other charges of about $1.8 billion, of which about $1.5 billion will be recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

The company said the restructuring charges are to right-size its operations for anticipated activity levels and market conditions, but did not provide details. 

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

