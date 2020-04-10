Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Lukoil Pressing Ahead with Caspian Sea Works. Valery Grayfer Field LQ Jacket Launched

April 10, 2020

The Russian oil company Lukoil is pressing ahead with the development of the Valery Grayfer field in the Caspian Sea. The company on Friday said it had launched the jacket of the living quarters platform from the yard to the Caspian Sea.

The total weight of the facility designed to accommodate 155 people is 6,000 tons. The installation of the topside of the living quarters platform is scheduled for 2021.

The start of the commercial oil production from the Valery Grayfer field is planned for 2022 at the design rate of 1.2 million tonnes per year.

Elsewhere in the Caspian Sea, Lukoil has said it continues the development of the Vladimir Filanovsky and Yury Korchagin fields with the accumulated production from these projects approaching to 30 million tonnes.

The production on the V. Filanovsky field involves three phases of facilities, including a wellhead platform with minimal involvement of personnel.

The drilling of single-bore horizontal gas injection well #102 has been completed on the ice-resistant fixed platform.

Drilling is in progress on phase 2 facilities of the Yury Korchagin field to unlock reserves in the eastern part of the field as well as additional drilling on phase 1 facilities of the project. 

The first producing well reaching the Callovian deposits was drilled from the ice-resistant fixed platform that has an intelligent completion system and a vertical depth as big as 1985 meters.

