Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ION, WesternGeco Settle Decade-Long Seismic Tech Dispute

April 9, 2020

Marine Seismic Streamers / Image by DedMityay - AdobeStock
Marine Seismic Streamers / Image by DedMityay - AdobeStock

Marine seismic data company ION Geophysical has said it has settled a decade-long patent litigation with WesternGeco. The litigation was related to ION's use of WesternGeco's patented technology used for lateral streamer positioning.  

The companies signed an agreement where WesternGeco will permanently dismiss the pending lawsuit, grant ION a license to the patents and lift the injunction preventing ION from manufacturing DigiFIN tech, based on WesternGeco patent, in the United States, ION Geo said.

DigiFIN technology helps in steering and positioning streamers while they are in the water. The devices are strapped on the streamers and controlled from the vessels.  

As part of the settlement, ION agreed to pay a settlement value to WesternGeco out of future revenues from the company's multi-client data library, comprising a small percent of 2D multi-client late sales for a 10-year period and transferring a majority of ION's revenue share to WesternGeco on the parties' existing joint multi-client reimaging product offshore Mexico.  

The parties also agreed to expand the existing multi-client collaboration opportunities through new arrangements within specific geographies and product offerings, ION said.

"I am thrilled to put this lawsuit behind us," said Chris Usher, ION's President, and Chief Executive Officer.  "The composition of our companies' portfolios and the competitive landscape have changed dramatically over the timeline of this case.  Both parties recognized that collaboration and risk-sharing make more sense going forward, rather than embarking on the new damages case ION was awarded late in 2019.  

"The parties have been collaborating since 2016 on multi-client programs and have identified additional areas to work together to create enhanced value for our customers."

Technology Energy Offshore Energy Geoscience Seismic

Related Offshore News

Illustration; Worawut - AdobeStock

Dyna-Mac, China Merchants Heavy Industry Form JV Firm
Image Credit: Boskalis

Boskalis Buys Salvage Firm Ardent Americas


Trending Offshore News

For illustration only; An FPSO offshore Brazil - Image by Ranimiro - AdobeStock

SBM Offshore: A Number of Covid-19 Cases Confirmed on FPSO
Vessels
Hummingbird Spirit FPSO - Image Credit: Spirit Energy

North Sea FPSO Shut Down Due to Coronavirus Case Aboard
Offshore

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

Shell's Carbon Emissions Drop in 2019 to Four-Year Low

Shell's Carbon Emissions Drop in 2019 to Four-Year Low

SMD Delivers ROV to Asso.subsea

SMD Delivers ROV to Asso.subsea

ION, WesternGeco Settle Decade-Long Seismic Tech Dispute

ION, WesternGeco Settle Decade-Long Seismic Tech Dispute

Offshore Drillers to Lose $3B Due To COVID-19, Low Oil Prices

Offshore Drillers to Lose $3B Due To COVID-19, Low Oil Prices

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine