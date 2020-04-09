Boskalis Buys Salvage Firm Ardent Americas

Dutch dredging and marine services giant Boskalis has acquired the U.S.-based maritime emergency response specialist Ardent Americas.

Ardent, created by the 2015 merger of salvage divisions of Svitzer and Crowley, specializes in emergency preparedness and response, wreck removals, subsea services and decommissioning for the offshore oil and gas industry. Ardent Americas was a subsidiary of Ardent Global Marine Services, headquartered in IJmuiden, the Netherlands.

Boskalis has also stressed that Ardent is a leading player under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA90) for the provision of marine emergency response services in the United States (US).

Under the OPA90 program there is a statutory requirement from the United States Coast Guard that shipowners trading in US waters must have an agreement in place with approved emergency response companies for the provision of salvage and marine firefighting services. Ardent Americas OPA90 program covers approximately 500 shipowners encompassing over 4,000 vessels, Boskalis said.

"Through this acquisition Boskalis further strengthens its existing position in the US maritime salvage market. Boskalis currently provides OPA90 services in the US with Donjon-Smit through its subsidiary SMIT Salvage and its joint venture partner Donjon Marine. With over 175 years of experience, SMIT Salvage is synonymous with total commitment to the challenging field of marine emergency response and wreck removal, especially when optimal care for the environment is a priority," Boskalis said.

Boskalis did not provide the financial details of the acquisition.