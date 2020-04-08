Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceaneering to Prepare Seabed for Moray East Wind Farm

April 8, 2020

Illustration only: An offshore wind farm - Image by Fokke - AdobeStock
Illustration only: An offshore wind farm - Image by Fokke - AdobeStock

Offshore services company Oceaneering has won a contract to complete seabed route and debris clearance for the Moray East Wind Farm project in the Moray Firth, Scotland.

The contract, of an undisclosed value, has been awarded by Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) Limited (MOWEL).

As part of the project, Oceaneering will provide a vessel, route preparation tools, remotely operated vehicle (ROV), survey, and personnel to complete seabed route and debris clearance operations for the wind farm’s export cable routes.

The project, which will be completed early in the second quarter of 2020, is the latest to be secured by the company for Moray East, with the company’s ROV and tooling divisions already having supported the proejct.

The work scope, to be carried out by Oceaneering's Aberdeen-based team, will involve the deployment of the company’s Route Preparation Plough, RP15 – part of Oceaneering’s route and boulder clearance system.

"The RP15 plough, which will be used for boulder clearance prior to cable installation, has been deployed on multiple North Sea wind farm projects including Race Bank, Westermost Rough, Hornsea1 and East Anglia1 export routes and Beatrice for array routes, with over 3000 km of routes successfully cleared to date," Oceaneering said.

The Moray East Offshore Wind Farm construction project is 22 km off the Caithness coast. It is the second of three wind farms in the area and will consist of 100 wind turbines, providing an overall generating capacity of 950 megawatts – enough to power 950,000 homes. Three, 86 km export cables from offshore to shore will transfer electricity from the wind farm.

The wind farm is being developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm East Ltd (MOWEL), which is a joint venture company owned by Diamond Green Limited (33.4%), EDPR (33.3 %), ENGIE (23.3%) and CTG (10%).

Energy Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Offshore Wind Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Illustration; An offshore drilling rig

Key Offshore Wildcat Wells At Risk of Being Suspended
Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig, Image Credit: Wintershall Dea

Wintershall Dea Discovers Oil at Bergknapp Prospect Off...


Trending Offshore News

Rem Saltire, a vessel used by the company for OBN work. - Credit: Magseis Fairfield

Layoffs, Furloughs at Magseis Fairfield
Energy
Hummingbird Spirit FPSO - Image Credit: Spirit Energy

North Sea FPSO Shut Down Due to Coronavirus Case Aboard
Offshore

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

Ocean Installer Charters Island Victory for Barents Sea Work

Ocean Installer Charters Island Victory for Barents Sea Work

Oil Holds near $32 ahead of OPEC-Led Talks on Output Cuts

Oil Holds near $32 ahead of OPEC-Led Talks on Output Cuts

Arup Names Americas Offshore Wind Head

Arup Names Americas Offshore Wind Head

Equinor's $466M Floating Wind Farm Plan Approved

Equinor's $466M Floating Wind Farm Plan Approved

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine