Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iran's South Pars Field Tops 700 MCM/Day Output

April 7, 2020

Persian Gulf - Image by Gire 3pich2005 - Shared under CC BY-SA 3.0 License - Wikimedia
Persian Gulf - Image by Gire 3pich2005 - Shared under CC BY-SA 3.0 License - Wikimedia

Daily gas production at Iran's South Pars field reached more than 700 million cubic meters (mcm) per day in the last Iranian calendar year, the head of the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) said on Sunday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

"The daily gas production capacity from the shared South Pars field reached more than 700 million cubic meters last year," Mohammad Meshkinfam said.

The last Iranian calendar year began in March 2019 and ended last month.

South Pars, which Qatar calls North Field, is the world’s largest gas field and is shared between Iran and Qatar. 

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Mark Potter)

Energy Middle East Industry News Activity Iran Production Gas

Related Offshore News

Oil Drops after Saudi Arabia, Russia Delay Meeting on...
Hummingbird Spirit FPSO - Image Credit: Spirit Energy

North Sea FPSO Shut Down Due to Coronavirus Case Aboard


Trending Offshore News

Illustration: Fugro Pioneer vessel - Image by Philippe Guichot - MarineTraffic

'Painful' Cuts at Fugro
Energy
File photo. BP did not say which platform the COVID-19 cases were associated with or whether production was impacted. (Photo: BP)

Workers From a BP Gulf of Mexico Platform Test Positive...
Offshore

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

Petrobras in Natator Oil Discovery off Brazil

Petrobras in Natator Oil Discovery off Brazil

Gallery: Giant Crane Vessel Lifts Snorre A Module

Gallery: Giant Crane Vessel Lifts Snorre A Module

Layoffs, Furloughs at Magseis Fairfield

Layoffs, Furloughs at Magseis Fairfield

Iran's South Pars Field Tops 700 MCM/Day Output

Iran's South Pars Field Tops 700 MCM/Day Output

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine