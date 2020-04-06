Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dubai Petroleum Shortens Another Shelf Drilling Rig Contract

April 6, 2020

Shelf Drilling Mentor, Image by Alvaro Prieto Diago - Marine Traffic
Jack-up drilling rig contractor Shelf Drilling has been slapped with another early rig contract termination, its third in the past month.

Shelf Drilling on Monday said that it had entered into a mutual agreement with the client "to amend the contract end date for the Shelf Drilling Mentor from January 2022 to October 2020."

The contract - with Dubai Petroleum - for the 2010-built jack-up drilling unit was signed in 2017 and started in early 2018 in the UAE.

As previously reported, a similar agreement was reached in March when the contract, also with Dubai Petroleum, for the Shelf Drilling Tenacious drilling rig was shortened from January 2022 to September 2020.

Apart from contracts with Dubai Petroleum being shortened, ExxonMobil in March informed Shelf it would cut short the contract for the Trident XIV jack-up rig. 

The contract end date for the jack-up rig, which is working for ExxonMobil in Nigeria, has been changed from February 2021 to July 2020.  

