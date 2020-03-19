Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shelf Drilling's Jack-Up Rig Contract Cut Short

March 19, 2020

Shelf Drilling Tenacious - Image by Gautam Gulvadi - Marine Traffic
Shelf Drilling Tenacious - Image by Gautam Gulvadi - Marine Traffic

Jack-up rig contractor Shelf Drilling has informed that the contract for its jack-up rig Shelf Drilling Tenacious would be cut short.

The company on Thursday said it had entered into a mutual agreement with the customer to amend the contract end date for the Shelf Drilling Tenacious from January 2022 to September 2020. 

The rig is currently on a contract with Dubai Petroleum in the United Arab Emirates. The contract was originally executed in 2017 and started in early 2018 in the Middle East. 

"The premium jack-up rig of BMCPacific Class 375 design is available for opportunities beginning mid-September 2020," Shelf Drilling said.

According to the company's fleet status report issued earlier in March, Shelf Drilling has one more rig on a contract with Dubai Petroleum - the Shelf Drilling Mentor. The contract is expected to last until January 2022.

Middle East Drilling Activity Rigs Shallow Water

