Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Energean and Edison Exclude Algeria from E&P Sales Deal

April 3, 2020

Algeria Flag - Image bynatanaelginting - AdobeStock
Algeria Flag - Image bynatanaelginting - AdobeStock

Energean and Edison have entered into a formal agreement to exclude Algerian assets from the proposed sale of Edison's E&P business to Energean.

Energean back in January said that Algeria would be excluded from Energean's pending acquisition of Edison E&P, after an intervention from Algerian Authorities.

The Greek oil and gas company in July last year agreed to buy Italy-based Edison's oil and gas subsidiary Edison Exploration & Production for an initial consideration of $750 million.

Edison E&P’s portfolio of assets includes producing assets in Egypt, Italy, Algeria, the UK North Sea and Croatia, development assets in Egypt, Italy and Norway.

Average working interest production from the Edison E&P portfolio during 2019 was 64.2 kboed, of which Algeria contributed 5.2 kboed.

Energean on Friday said it entered into a formal amendment to the SPA on April 2, 2020, in which the Algerian Assets would be excluded from the scope of the acquisition.

"In recognition of the exclusion of the Algerian Assets, there will be an adjustment to the total consideration of the acquisition of approximately $150 million (as at the lock-box date of 1st January 2019)," Energean said.

The company said it was working to complete the acquisition of Edison E&P as soon as is possible in 2020, subject to the approval of its shareholders and the other relevant governments.

After the completion of the acquisition, Energean plans to complete the previously announced agreement for the sale of Edison E&P's UK and Norwegian subsidiaries to Neptune for $250 Million plus contingent consideration of up to $30 million "as soon as reasonably practicable."

Mergers & Acquisitions Activity Africa Algeria

Related Offshore News

Noble Sam Croft - Image Credit: Noble Corp

Apache Makes 'Significant' Discovery Offshore Suriname
Image by lee - AdobeStock

Nigeria Tells Oil and Gas Firms to Cut Staff in Covid-19...


Trending Offshore News

© Art Konovalov / Adobe Stock

Widespread Salary and Job Cuts at Schlumberger
Equipment
Illustration - Oil workers - Image by Алексей Закиров - AdobeStock

Report: Petrofac to Let Go 20% of Workforce
People & Company News

Sponsored

Prevention is better than cure

Prevention is better than cure

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

Petrobras Strikes Pre-Salt Oil Find

Petrobras Strikes Pre-Salt Oil Find

Subsea 7 Scores 'Sizeable' Offshore Wind Deal in Germany

Subsea 7 Scores 'Sizeable' Offshore Wind Deal in Germany

OPEC+ Debates Biggest Ever Oil Output Cut as Virus Destroys Demand

OPEC+ Debates Biggest Ever Oil Output Cut as Virus Destroys Demand

EU Funds Floating Wind Turbine Project in Norway

EU Funds Floating Wind Turbine Project in Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine