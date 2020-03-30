Aker Solutions Wins 5-Year Offshore Maintenance Work with Shell in Brunei

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction company Aker Solutions, in a joint venture with Brunei-based PTAS, has signed a five-year agreement to provide offshore maintenance and modification services to Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP).

According to Aker Solutions, the scope of work under the new contract, to be carried out by the newly created joint venture company PTAS Aker Solutions, covers maintenance and upgrades to maintain production levels for more than 200 offshore assets.

The work will be managed from PTAS Aker Solutions Sdn Bhd’s office in Kuala Belait, Brunei Darussalam. Aker Solutions currently employs more than 340 people in Brunei and manages 2,300 through local subcontractors.

"We are pleased to continue our work for Brunei Shell Petroleum and look forward to help extend the lifetime of the offshore installations in the South China Sea," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

As a result of the contract award, Aker Solutions will book an order intake of about NOK 4 billion ($377,79 million) in the first quarter of 2020, in line with the company’s announcement from January 15, 2020.