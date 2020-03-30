Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker Solutions Wins 5-Year Offshore Maintenance Work with Shell in Brunei

March 30, 2020

Image credit: Aker Solutions
Image credit: Aker Solutions

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction company Aker Solutions, in a joint venture with Brunei-based PTAS, has signed a five-year agreement to provide offshore maintenance and modification services to Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP).

According to Aker Solutions, the scope of work under the new contract, to be carried out by the newly created joint venture company PTAS Aker Solutions, covers maintenance and upgrades to maintain production levels for more than 200 offshore assets.

The work will be managed from PTAS Aker Solutions Sdn Bhd’s office in Kuala Belait, Brunei Darussalam. Aker Solutions currently employs more than 340 people in Brunei and manages 2,300 through local subcontractors.

"We are pleased to continue our work for Brunei Shell Petroleum and look forward to help extend the lifetime of the offshore installations in the South China Sea," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

As a result of the contract award, Aker Solutions will book an order intake of about NOK 4 billion ($377,79 million) in the first quarter of 2020, in line with the company’s announcement from January 15, 2020.

Engineering Asia Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Brunei

Related Offshore News

© Bragapictures / Adobe Stock

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?
© artegorov3 / Adobe Stock

Murphy Oil CEO on Medical Leave Due to COVID-19


Trending Offshore News

Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris to Lose $620,000 a Day Rig Deal with Total after...
Offshore
Siem Marlin - Image by Michal Kwiatkowski - Marine Traffic

Nigeria Tightens Offshore Rules as 6 OSV Workers Test...
Energy

Sponsored

Prevention is better than cure

Prevention is better than cure

Insight

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Oil Price: WTI Dips Below $20, Brent Touches 2002-Low

Oil Price: WTI Dips Below $20, Brent Touches 2002-Low

Improving Oily Water Separators

Improving Oily Water Separators

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine