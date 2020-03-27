Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Magseis Fairifield in Mexico's First Deepwater OBN Survey

March 27, 2020

Rem Saltire - Image by Neil C McBride - MarineTraffic
Offshore seismic data acquisition company Magseis Fairfield has secured a deepwater Ocean Bottom Node project offshore Mexico.

According to Magseis Fairfield, work is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2020 and will take approximately 60 days.  The survey will be carried out in water depths of 2,000 to 2,600 meters.  

"The award adds further to the backlog for Magseis Fairfield's proven existing ZXPLR crew, led by the REM Saltire node handling vessel. The new award increases the crew's backlog into the fourth quarter 2020, following the two deepwater OBN programs announced in December 2019," the company said Friday.
"This award demonstrates our leading position in the deepwater OBN market and strengthens our 2020 backlog. The work is for a repeat customer who completed a survey in the US Gulf of Mexico earlier in 2020, and we very much look forward to working for them in Mexico later his year," says Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield CEO.

Per the seismic company, this is the first deepwater OBN survey in Mexico following the 2013 Energy Reform.

