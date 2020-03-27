Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni to Cut Capex by 25% to Cushion Covid-19 Impact

March 27, 2020

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi - Image Credit: Eni
Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi - Image Credit: Eni

Italian energy group Eni will cut its capital spending by a quarter this year, and more next, as it moves to mitigate the impact from falling commodity prices because of the coronavirus emergency.

In a statement on Wednesday, the state-controlled energy major said it would cut its planned capex by about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) this year and by around 2.5 billion to 3.0 billion euros in 2021.

It also said it would be cutting its operating expenses this year by around 400 million euros.

"We are taking these actions in order to defend our robust balance sheet and the dividend while maintaining the highest standards of safety at work," Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said.

The world’s biggest oil and gas companies are slashing spending following a collapse in oil prices driven by a slump in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic and a price war between the top exporters, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Eni said last week it was canceling a share buyback and sharply cutting investments, but gave no details. On Tuesday, it said it was reviewing its projects in the Middle East.

It said on Wednesday the cuts would mainly hit its core business of looking for oil and gas, but added operations could be quickly resumed once conditions were more favorable.

It said it now expected 2020 output of between 1.8 million and 1.84 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and the same the year after.

($1 = 0.9222 euros) ($1 = 0.9195 euros) 

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Finance Energy Italy Activity Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Oil Tanker - Image by Gudellaphoto - AdobeStock

Brent's Fall Creates Steepest Contango in 11 Years
Aoka Mizu FPSO - Source: Hurricane Energy

Aoka Mizu FPSO Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Deliverer - Source: Maersk Drilling

Offshore Rig Worker in Australia Tests Positive for...
Drilling
Illustration Only; Image by corepics - AdobeStock

More than a Million of Oilfield Services Jobs at Stake
Offshore jobs

Insight

Ten Signs the Oil Industry is Bent Out of Shape

Ten Signs the Oil Industry is Bent Out of Shape

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Magseis Fairifield in Mexico's First Deepwater OBN Survey

Magseis Fairifield in Mexico's First Deepwater OBN Survey

Australia May Need LNG Imports from 2024

Australia May Need LNG Imports from 2024

Kim Heng in Taiwan Offshore Wind JV

Kim Heng in Taiwan Offshore Wind JV

Sleipnir Completes Largest Ever LNG Bunkering

Sleipnir Completes Largest Ever LNG Bunkering

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine