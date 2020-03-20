Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Polarcus Loses Another Seismic Contract

March 20, 2020

Illustration only: Polarcus Naila - Image by Martin R - MarineTraffic
Illustration only: Polarcus Naila - Image by Martin R - MarineTraffic

Oslo-listed provider of offshore seismic surveys Polarcus has seen a seismic contract in Africa terminated, just days after it lost a deal in Asia.

Polarcus said Friday that a client in West Africa had decided to cease operations on the project, "and the contract has been terminated."

"The client has accepted that compensation for early termination is payable in these circumstances. Polarcus is engaged in discussions for alternative project opportunities, although the company expects its vessel utilization in Q2, 2020, to be negatively impacted," Polarcus said.

The news of the termination comes after the company on Monday said it had lost a seismic acquisition contract for a project in the Asia Pacific region.

The company at the time said it remained well-positioned to secure further awards for work in 2020. Polarcus did not say which vessels exactly were involved in the contracts that have been terminated.

According to MarineTraffic, Polarcus currently has two vessels in West Africa, the Polarcus Adira, and the Polarcus Naila.

Energy Vessels Geoscience Industry News Activity Africa Seismic

Related Offshore News

Offshore workers - Image by wanfahmy - AdobeStock

Tens of Thousands of Offshore Jobs at Risk, UK Union Warns
Liza Destiny FPSO / Image source: Hess Corporation

China's CNOOC to Load First Cargo of Guyanese Oil Soon


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore workers in Norway, Image by Arild - AdobeStock

Norway: Oil Workers Not Critical for Society
Energy

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Oil Facing Prolonged Period of Demand Destruction

Oil Facing Prolonged Period of Demand Destruction

Norway: Oil Workers Not Critical for Society

Norway: Oil Workers Not Critical for Society

Saipem, Equinor Working on Floating Solar Panels

Saipem, Equinor Working on Floating Solar Panels

Qatar Eases Exit Visa Rules for Oil and Gas Sector

Qatar Eases Exit Visa Rules for Oil and Gas Sector

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine