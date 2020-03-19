Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Puts Off Canadian Offshore Project

March 19, 2020

Bay du Nord project illustration - Credit: Equinor
Bay du Nord project illustration - Credit: Equinor

Norway's Equinor and Canada's Husky Energy have reportedly pulled brakes on the plan to develop the Bay du Nord project offshore Canada, Reuters reported on Thursday.

"Equinor and partner Husky Energy have decided to defer the Bay du Nord development project offshore Canada to make the project more robust for low commodity prices," an Equinor spokesperson told Reuters.

"Equinor will now take the time to further improve the project business case and assess the duration of this deferral," he said.

The Bay du Nord (BdN) project consists of the three light oil discoveries in the Flemish Pass Basin, offshore Newfoundland: Bay du Nord, Bay de Verde, and Baccalieu.

The project area is located 500 kilometers east of St. John’s, in water depths of approximately 1,200 m, with recoverable reserves estimated to be about 300 million barrels of oil.

According to Equinor's website, the overall development concept comprises subsea installations tied back to a floating production unit (FPSO) for storage and offshore offloading to shuttle tankers.

Prior to today's reports of a delay, Equinor had expected that an investment decision would be made in 2021, with the first oil in 2025.

Per the Reuters report, the Norwegian energy company has made no alterations to schedules of other projects, such as the second phase of its Johan Sverdrup oil field development in the North Sea and the Arctic Johan Castberg project.

Both projects are expected to start in 2022, according to the previously announced schedules.

Engineering Subsea Activity FPSO Oil Production Floating Production North America Canada

Related Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...

Global Oil, Gas Producers Slash Spending After Oil Price...


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Energean Power FPSO Hull to Sail Away in "Coming Weeks"

Energean Power FPSO Hull to Sail Away in "Coming Weeks"

UK Oil and Gas Sector Needs Gov't Aid to Survive

UK Oil and Gas Sector Needs Gov't Aid to Survive

AGS Scores OBN Survey Extension

AGS Scores OBN Survey Extension

Tens of Thousands of Offshore Jobs at Risk, UK Union Warns

Tens of Thousands of Offshore Jobs at Risk, UK Union Warns

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine