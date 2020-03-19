Energean Eyeing More Acquisitions in Mediterranean Sea

Israeli gas-focused group Energean is looking at possible further gas acquisitions in the Mediterranean, CEO Mathios Rigas said on Thursday, as the group announced $155 million in spending cuts.

The cuts mean Energean will not drill two planned exploration wells in Israel and defer a development project in Greece, but Rigas said its Karish North field contained more gas than "initially thought", which allowed it to cut exploration.

It has $834 million in undrawn debt facilities and cash, a$600 million acquisition bridge facility to finance its Edison acquisition and within the last week secured $175 million in additional project financing for its Israeli offshore fields. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)