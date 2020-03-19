Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Energean Eyeing More Acquisitions in Mediterranean Sea

March 19, 2020

Energean's Mediterranean Sea Acreage - Credit: Energean
Energean's Mediterranean Sea Acreage - Credit: Energean

Israeli gas-focused group Energean is looking at possible further gas acquisitions in the Mediterranean, CEO Mathios Rigas said on Thursday, as the group announced $155 million in spending cuts.

The cuts mean Energean will not drill two planned exploration wells in Israel and defer a development project in Greece, but Rigas said its Karish North field contained more gas than "initially thought", which allowed it to cut exploration.

It has $834 million in undrawn debt facilities and cash, a$600 million acquisition bridge facility to finance its Edison acquisition and within the last week secured $175 million in additional project financing for its Israeli offshore fields. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Activity Production Exploration Mediterranean

Related Offshore News

Offshore workers - Image by wanfahmy - AdobeStock

Tens of Thousands of Offshore Jobs at Risk, UK Union Warns
Silhouette of an oil platform at sunset in the Gulf of Mexico - Image by Lukasz Z / AdobeStock

U.S. Offshore Oil Lease Sale Weakest Since 2016


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Energean Power FPSO Hull to Sail Away in "Coming Weeks"

Energean Power FPSO Hull to Sail Away in "Coming Weeks"

UK Oil and Gas Sector Needs Gov't Aid to Survive

UK Oil and Gas Sector Needs Gov't Aid to Survive

AGS Scores OBN Survey Extension

AGS Scores OBN Survey Extension

Tens of Thousands of Offshore Jobs at Risk, UK Union Warns

Tens of Thousands of Offshore Jobs at Risk, UK Union Warns

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine