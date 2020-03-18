Aker BP Reduces Offshore Workforce Count to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Norwegian oil firm Aker BP, 30% owned by BP, said it had reduced staffing offshore to prevent a spread of coronavirus, but aims to maintain its output plans for 2020.

The company has not register any coronavirus cases among its employees, but had to move some oil workers onshore due to government-imposed quarantine rules, an Aker BP spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

"Production from the Aker BP-operated fields is currently in accordance with the plan," he added.

