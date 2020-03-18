Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Reduces Offshore Workforce Count to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

March 18, 2020

Norwegian oil firm Aker BP, 30% owned by BP, said it had reduced staffing offshore to prevent a spread of coronavirus, but aims to maintain its output plans for 2020.

The company has not register any coronavirus cases among its employees, but had to move some oil workers onshore due to government-imposed quarantine rules, an Aker BP spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

"Production from the Aker BP-operated fields is currently in accordance with the plan," he added. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Industry News Activity Norway Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
An Equinor offshore platform - Image by Ole Jørgen Bratland - Equinor

Equinor Workers to Stay Offshore for Longer Due to...


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine