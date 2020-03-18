Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MOL Finds Oil and Gas Off Norway

March 18, 2020

Deepsea Bergen Drilling Rig - Image by Jan Henry Knutsen - Marine Traffic
Deepsea Bergen Drilling Rig - Image by Jan Henry Knutsen - Marine Traffic

MOL Norge, a subsidiary of Hungary's MOL, has discovered oil and gas in its production license 820s, at Evra and Iving prospect in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The company said Wednesday it was in the process of completing the drilling of exploration well 25/8-19 S and sidetrack 25/8-19 A. 

The wells were drilled near the Balder and Ringhorne fields in the central part of the Norwegian section of the North Sea, about 200 kilometers west of Stavanger.

Preliminary evaluation of the main discovery - Iving - shows recoverable resources between 12-71 mmboe with light oil at gravity API 40. 

"The discovery is consistent with MOL’s stated strategy of replenishing reserves through a combination of exploration and acquisitions," MOL said.  

The main borehole and two sidetracks were drilled in 126m of water to a maximum depth of 2,652m below sea level, and all were concluded in basement rocks.

The main discovery, the Triassic Skagerrak sandstone formation, was successfully tested producing a combined oil and gas maximum flow rate of 550.6 cubic meters/day (3,463 barrels of oil equivalent per day) as limited by surface equipment.  The wells also discovered smaller volumes of oil and gas in several other formations, MOL said.

The drilling operations were carried out using Odfjell Drilling's semi-submersible drilling rig Deepsea Bergen, which will now proceed to the shipyard at Ågotnes west of Bergen for periodic classification.

According to Lundin Norway, MOL's partner in the offshore block, the discoveries will now be evaluated for further appraisal drilling with the aim to develop the discovery as a tie-back to existing nearby infrastructure. Follow-up prospectivity exists in the license and will be evaluated in light of this discovery, Lundin said.

Offshore Drilling Industry News Activity Norway Rigs Exploration Shallow Water Discovery

Related Offshore News

Credit: Northland Deutsche Bucht

Northland Power Gives Up on Mono Bucket Demo at Deutsche...
Illustration by Theerapong - AdobeStock

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine