Jumbo Sends Employees to Work from Home to Cut COVID-19 Risk

Jumbo, a Dutch heavy lift shipping and offshore transportation company, has said it will close it office locations and send office employees to work from home until further notice, to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

The marine company said it was acting in response to the Dutch Government guidance to slow down and prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). It also said that its vessels would continue with their schedule.

"Our teams (sales, operations, purchasing etc.) can be reached as per usual, although there might be slight delays in response time in specific matters. Jumbo’s vessels have received the necessary instructions and, for now, continue their schedule," the company said.

"Likewise, we do everything within our possibilities to ensure continuity of operations and services in full compliance with guidance provided by the World Health Organization and governmental authorities...As the COVID-19 outbreak evolves, we will update and revise our guidelines when necessary."

Jumbo, which operates a fleet of heavy lift vessels with lifting capacities ranging from 650 to 3,000 tonnes, has earlier this month secured a contract to support DEME Offshore in its scope of work on Ørsted’s Hornsea Two offshore wind farm.

Jumbo’s scope of work in the project is the provision of transportation for 165 monopiles from Rostock to Eemshaven and 135 transition pieces from Aalborg to Eemshaven with a K3000 class vessel.