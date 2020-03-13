Air Products' Heat Exchangers for Mozambique LNG Project

LNG technology company Air Products has won a contract to deliver heat exchangers for the Total-operated LNG development in Mozambique.

The Mozambique LNG project, previously operated by Anadarko, will be Mozambique’s first onshore LNG development, initially consisting of two LNG trains with a total nameplate capacity of 12.88 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to support the development of the Golfinho/Atum fields located entirely within Offshore Area 1.

Air Products said earlier this week that, under the contract, its LNG manufacturing facility in Port Manatee, Florida will manufacture two LNG heat exchangers, which will then be shipped to the project site on the Afungi Peninsula in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

The Mozambique LNG project was previously operated by Anadarko, who made the final investment decision for the project in 2019, with Wood Mackenzie at the time estimated the project would take $20 billion to develop.

Anadarko was subsequently bought by Oxy, which sold Anadarko's assets in Africa to Total. Total closed the acquisition of Anadarko’s 26.5% operated interest in the Mozambique LNG project for a purchase price of $ 3.9 billion in September 2019.

Air Products' will provide two of its proprietary coil wound main cryogenic heat exchangers (MCHE) for the project. The MCHEs will operate at the site as part of two separate LNG production trains.

The company did not provide the financial details of the contract, awarded to it by CCS JV.

CCS JV is a consortium between Saipem, McDermott, and Chiyoda, contracted by Total E&P Mozambique Area 1 for Engineering, Procurement and Construction of Mozambique LNG project



















Map by Total








