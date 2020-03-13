Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
OMV Delays Romanian Offshore Project FID

March 13, 2020

For Illustration only - Credit; OMV Petrom
Austrian oil and gas group OMV is again postponing an investment decision on its Black Sea exploration project and is now aiming for a decision next year at the earliest, its chief executive said on Friday.

The exploration of the Black Sea Neptun block is a joint venture between OMV's Romanian subsidiary Petrom and U.S. major ExxonMobil and includes the first deep-water exploration well in Romanian waters.

ExxonMobil is considering exiting the project and OMV has signaled an interest in at least buying part of the Exxon stake. 

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin)

