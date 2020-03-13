Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Reduces Activity Offshore Norway, Output Not Affected

March 13, 2020

Martin Linge platform: Image by Jan Arne Wold / Woldcam - Copyright: Equinor
Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor said on Thursday it was reducing activity on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) to contain the coronavirus spread, but said output was not affected.

"We are cutting non-critical activity, but production goes as normal. This is a measure to reduce a number of employees and suppliers offshore to avoid more people getting infected," Equinor spokesman Morten Eek told Reuters.

One person tested positive for coronavirus at the non-producing Martin Linge field on Wednesday, and several other cases are still being tested. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

