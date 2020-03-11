Buss Bags Tender for World's Largest OWF

The Buss Terminal Eemshaven, in the Netherlands, has secured a contract to serve as a base port for installing the foundations of the Hornsea Two offshore wind project.



The contract awarded by DEME Offshore will see Buss carry out handling, storage and terminal logistics for the 165 monopiles and transition pieces.



The 1400MW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm 89km off off the Yorkshire Coast in the North Sea of England is promoted as the world's largest offshore wind farm.



Around 140,000 sq m of the 250,000 sq m heavy lift terminal will be used for this project, the Dutch operator said in a press note.



“We are delighted to have won a project of this size in British waters. That speaks for the performance of our project team in Hamburg and our terminal in Eemshaven, ”said Martin Schulz, Managing Director of the Buss Energy Group, about the new project.



The wind farm of the Danish energy group Ørsted includes 165 Siemens Gamesa 8-megawatt turbines. With a total output of almost 1.4 gigawatts, around 1.3 million households can be supplied with green energy. The Hornsea Two wind farm will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world at 462 sq m.



The Buss Terminal Eemshaven won the tendering procedure of the client DEME Offshore in February and is responsible for handling, storage and terminal logistics of the 165 monopiles and transition pieces on its own terminal site from May.



The monopile foundations of the wind turbines each weigh up to 1,230 tons. This corresponds to the weight of around three fully loaded Boeing 747-400 aircraft.