DOF Nabs Three North Sea Contracts

Offshore vessel owner DOF has won contracts and extensions for three of its offshore support vessels.

First, DOF said Monday it had won an extension for the Skandi Barra platform supply vessel by the undisclosed client for approximately four months.

The contract is expected to begin in direct continuation of the current contract. While DOF did not name the client, data by VesselsValue show the vessel has been working for the Chinese oil company CNOOC, supporting its operations in the UK sector of the North Sea.

Separately, DOF has been awarded 1-year contracts by the SNSPOOL for the Skandi Captain and Skandi Texel vessels.

"Commencement for both vessels will be in direct continuation of their existing Peterson contracts in Q1 and Q2 respectively," DOF said Wednesday.