Petronas Selling Two Offshore Units at Online Marketplace

March 11, 2020

AllSurplus, an online auction marketplace owned by Liquidity Services, is currently marketing two offshore production units from Petronas in a private treaty sale.

The company said Tuesday that the two assets are 30,000 BFPD Self-Elevating Mobile Offshore Production Unit and an Early Production Vessel “Balai Mutiara."

"Acquiring these Mobile Offshore Production Units (MOPU’s) enables offshore operators and contractors to cost-effectively verify the economic viability of their offshore wells," Liquidity Services said Tuesday.

The “Balai Mutiara” Early Production Vessel (EPV) is a self-propelled production and storage vessel, and the “Mobile Producer 1” Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU) is a self-elevating jack-up with production topside. 

“Oil & gas operators with offshore drilling activity can expand their production testing capacity through the acquisition of these vessels from Petronas,” said Brooks Graul, vice president of business development for Liquidity Services.

He said: "In the current environment operators are looking for opportunities to operate more efficiently and these vessels have a proven track record of performance with immediate availability for inspection, purchase, and operation."
 

