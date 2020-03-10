ABB Power & Control for Japan's Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

ABB will equip Japan-built self-elevating wind turbine installation vessel with its power and control technologies.

The company said Tuesday that the 28,000-GT jack-up unit on order from builder Japan Marine United Corp, and due for delivery to Shimizu Corp. in 2022, will feature ABB's closed ring configuration for the vessel’s dynamic positioning (DP) operations This will enable safe and predictable performance with high tolerance in the event of the power plant fault.

"Whether applied to newbuilds or retrofits, these solutions offer increased resilience to network disturbances, as well as timely and precise protection against power loss," ABB said.

"ABB’s extensive experience with closed-bus systems for dynamically positioned vessels and wind turbine installation vessels, in particular, had been a decisive factor for this project,” said the Japan Marine United Corporation spokesperson.

“We recognize that closed ring solutions improve operational flexibility and engine running efficiency, while increased protection against power loss is a vital safety advantage. ABB’s vast experience with these technologies has been a decisive factor for us.”

Shimizu Corp.’s 142-meter newbuild will feature the greatest lifting and carrying capacity ever available on a wind turbine installation vessel. Using a 2500-ton crane capable of a maximum lift height of 158 meters, the jack-up will be able to transport and install seven 8MW wind turbines in a single voyage and operate in waters ranging between 10 and 65 meters deep.

ABB’s scope of supply for the vessel also covers the delivery and system integration of generators, high voltage switchboard system, the variable speed drives and motors for main propulsion and bow thrusters, and the Power and Energy Management System (PEMS).

"We are honored to work with Shimizu Corp. and Japan Marine United Corporation in delivering this landmark vessel to the Japanese market at this important stage of the country’s renewable energy strategy,” said Juha Koskela, Managing Director, ABB Marine & Ports.

"Sustainability is a core commitment for ABB Marine & Ports deliveries, and we are thrilled to secure this benchmark order that will be key in supporting offshore wind energy developments in Japan.”

ABB has also cited a report according to which public attitude and policy in Japan are favorable to renewable energy, where the government recently passed a law to allow construction of offshore wind farms beyond port-related zones1.

The go-ahead coincides with Global Wind Energy Council expectations that Asian offshore wind capacity will reach 165 GW by 20302. China will account for much of the growth, but analyst Wood Mackenzie recently forecast Japan’s offshore wind capacity would expand to 4 GW by 2028 – a 62-fold increase from 2018.

Delivering on these expectations is challenged by the sharp increase in water depths close to the Japanese coastline, which limits areas suitable for installing wind turbines. Maximizing the energy output requires large wind turbines, the installation of which, in turn, calls for large WTIVs. With most such vessels tied up with duties in European waters, Japan has an urgent need for high-performance WTIVs, purpose-built to do the job, ABB said.