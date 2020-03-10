Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Babcock Scores 5-year Offshore Flights Deal in UK

March 10, 2020

Helicopter operator Babcock has secured a new five-year shared contract with three oil and gas operators for helicopter transport in the northern North Sea.

The contract will initially see Babcock operate over 100 offshore helicopter flights each month from Sumburgh in Shetland, on behalf of CNR International, EnQuest and TAQA. Flights are expected to begin on July 1, 2020.

Babcock Offshore Director, Simon Meakins, said: “We are delighted to welcome this new customer group to Babcock Offshore and look forward to working with them.  We are committed to delivering the safe and efficient aviation support they require.”

