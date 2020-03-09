Serica Resumes Production from Bruce Platform

London-listed Serica Energy has resumed production from its Bruce platform in the UK sector of the North Sea, following a halt in January.

Production was halted on Bruce while engineering work was carried out to secure an unused caisson, which was found to be in a deteriorated condition.

"The engineering work has been successfully completed and production has restarted. It is anticipated that production from the Bruce, Keith, and Rhum fields will be fully restored over the coming days," Serica said.

Mitch Flegg, Chief Executive of Serica Energy, commented: "We are delighted that we have been able to restart production considerably sooner than we had initially predicted.

"Our expert teams onshore and offshore have successfully executed a program of repairs during some of the most difficult weather conditions experienced in the North Sea for several years. Together with selected contractors we have completed these repairs safely and with no environmental impact."

"This work will have no negative impact on future production rates or on the ultimate recovery of reserves from Bruce, Keith, and Rhum."

Serica acquired interests in the Bruce, Keith, and Rhum (BKR) fields and associated offshore facilities from BP, Total, BHP, and Marubeni in November 2018.









