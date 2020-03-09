Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shearwater in Its First OBS ROV Survey in Gulf of Mexico

March 9, 2020

Credit: Shearwater Geo
Credit: Shearwater Geo

Shearwater GeoServices has won a major Ocean Bottom Seismic deepwater ROV project by TGS and partner in the Gulf of Mexico, USA. This will be Shearwater's first OBS ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) survey. 

Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices said: "Shearwater has an extensive track record of innovation and commercial success in Ocean Bottom Seismic. By adding deepwater OBS ROV operations we are now the only company able to offer a complete portfolio of Towed Streamer and Ocean Bottom Seismic marine acquisition and processing geophysical services.” 

The OBS ROV crew complements Shearwater’s Ocean Bottom Cable and Ocean Bottom Node crews and marks the company’s presence in all sectors of the Ocean Bottom Seismic market, in acquisition and processing, Shearwater said. Shearwater will have three OBS crews operating in 2020.

Two Shearwater vessels, the SW Diamond and SW Emerald, will be used for the project, equipped with three high-capacity sources each composed of three sub-arrays. This investment in a new source configuration will allow two source vessels to be used instead of three for the survey, with a consequent increase in efficiency and reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions, the company added.

The survey will start in Q2 2020 and is scheduled to be completed over approximately four months. Four vessel-months associated with the project were included in the company’s recent backlog announcement.

Separately, TGS on Monday morning announced, in partnership with oilfield services giant Schlumberger, the second phase of its ultra-long offset node project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The phase will extend the footprint of ultra-long offset data to the Northern Green Canyon protraction area and will be called “Engagement”.

Deepwater Geoscience Subsea North America Gulf of Mexico Seismic

Related Offshore News

Image by artegorov3@gmail - AdobeStock

Oil Takes Biggest Daily Dive in over a Decade as Russia,...
Losing more than a quarter of their value, oil prices were set on Monday for their biggest daily rout since the first Gulf War - Illustration;malp - AdobeStock

Oil Suffers Rout After Saudi Arabia Fires First Shot of...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Olav Bruset)

A Road to Residency
Equipment
Gjøa platform; Credit: Neptune Energy

Gjøa Platform Flights Set to Resume after Worker Tests...
Energy

Insight

Aker BP, Framo Pump Pact a Market Indicator

Aker BP, Framo Pump Pact a Market Indicator

Video

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Current News

Norway Economy Strong Despite Oil Crash, Minister says

Norway Economy Strong Despite Oil Crash, Minister says

Shelf Drilling Nets One-Year Rig Deal in Egypt

Shelf Drilling Nets One-Year Rig Deal in Egypt

Oil Suffers Rout After Saudi Arabia Fires First Shot of Price War

Oil Suffers Rout After Saudi Arabia Fires First Shot of Price War

Serica Resumes Production from Bruce Platform

Serica Resumes Production from Bruce Platform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine