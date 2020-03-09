TGS, Schlumberger Team Up in GoM Survey

Seismic firm TGS, in partnership with oilfield services giant Schlumberger, has announced the second phase of its ultra-long offset node project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The phase will extend the footprint of ultra-long offset data to the Northern Green Canyon protraction area and will be called “Engagement”.

The survey, supported by industry funding, follows the Amendment Phase 1 project acquired in Mississippi Canyon in 2019.

According to TGS, the Engagement area is characterized by complex geology and multiple salt bodies, "driving the industry towards a new approach to illuminate the subsurface structures."

"The combination of ocean bottom node data, used to record ultra-long offsets and full-waveform inversion, is expected to deliver a significant uplift to the velocity model which in turn will be used to amend the existing WAZ and Coil data in the area," TGS said.



The acquisition of the project is expected to start in April 2020 with final data available in 2021.

"The Amendment and Engagement projects represent a new generation of survey design, with significant areas in the Gulf of Mexico and elsewhere that will benefit," TGS said.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said, “Green Canyon continues to experience high levels of E&P leasing activity and is a priority area for deepwater exploration activity. This survey will be a critical tool to support our customers’ plans in this region. Once complete it will be the largest ultra-long offset node project in the World.”



Maurice Nessim, president, WesternGeco, Schlumberger, added, "Schlumberger and TGS continue to lead the industry in the application of next-generation seismic technology in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. We are very pleased to see E&P companies supporting this next phase of Ultra-long offset data and look forward to further expanding the footprint.”