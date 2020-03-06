Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Report: Neptune Stops Gjøa Platform Flights on Coronavirus Suspicion

March 6, 2020

Gjøa platform; Credit: Neptune Energy
Gjøa platform; Credit: Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy has reportedly halted all helicopter traffic to and from the Gjøa platform in the North Sea, off Norway, on suspicions that a crewmember aboard has contracted coronavirus.

According to a report by NRK on Friday, a female offshore worker on the platform has been quarantined after being in contact with a person onshore, who was later detected infected by the coronavirus.

The woman came to the platform on Wednesday. She was tested for coronavirus this morning but should have no symptoms, NRK said citing a statement by Neptune. Otherwise, the activity on the platform is, reportedly, taking place as normal.

OEDigital has reached out to Neptune Energy, seeking confirmation of the reports, and more info. We will update the article once we have a response.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health on Thursday reported that a further 30 people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing to total number in Norway to 86 people who have tested positive.

"They are in isolation at home and are being followed up by the local health services in their respective municipalities," the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said.

All of the cases can still be linked to outbreaks abroad, the majority of cases are linked to the outbreak in northern Italy, two are linked to Iran, one to Hong Kong and one to China, it said.

