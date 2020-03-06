Ørsted Partners with Montclair State University

Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind, a U.S. subsidiary of the Danish wind power giant Ørsted, has signed an agreement with New Jersey's Montclair State University to support clean energy research and educational outreach activities

Under the agreement, Ørsted’s $200,000 contribution will support the University’s Clean Energy and Sustainability Analytics Center (CESAC) and will aid in the advancement of energy research initiatives, as well as the development of educational events, stakeholder engagement activities and STEM programming for elementary, middle and high school students.

“Montclair State University has quickly established itself as an innovator relating to the research and assessment of clean and sustainable energy solutions,” said Thomas Brostrøm, CEO of Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind. “We are pleased to partner with them as we continue to make progress with our Ocean Wind project.”

Ørsted operates the Block Island Wind Farm, America’s first offshore wind farm, and has been awarded over 2,900 megawatts of capacity through six projects

“Montclair State has invested in the development of important programs and research in renewable energy and environmental science,” said Susan A. Cole, president of Montclair State University.

She said: “Partnerships with leading corporations in the energy sector, such as Ørsted, provide mutually beneficial synergies and much-needed resources that help us educate students and expand both research and outreach initiatives. Governor Murphy has expressed a vision for a clean energy future for New Jersey, and the University is pleased to be part of the effort to realize that vision. We are very grateful for Ørsted‘s support and look forward to working with them.”

CESAC, a public research and technical assistance center, identifies, quantifies and interprets the ramifications of clean energy development and to facilitate energy planning. It provides support for clean energy policies, technologies and practices through research and education programs.

“CESAC engages in collaboration, coordination, and support across the public and private sectors,” says Lora Billings, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics. “These activities produce objective, research-based knowledge on key issues facing New Jersey. They also create valuable learning opportunities for our undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students, as well as our faculty and research partners.”

“Partnerships like this one with Ørsted demonstrate the value of collaboration between the academic community and private industry in identifying environmental and economic solutions related to clean energy,” said CESAC Director Pankaj Lal. “Ørsted’s support will help CESAC contribute to the collective effort to build a sustainable energy economy in New Jersey.”