Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CGG Eyes Lower 2020 Revenue Growth

March 6, 2020

French oil services group CGG expects its segment revenue growth to slow down in 2020, it said on Friday, assuming a limited effect from the coronavirus.

"We continue to monitor the situation and potential impact on our business as our clients might re-evaluate their plans in the context of oil price volatility," the company said in a statement.

The price of crude oil fell to multi-year lows in February on concerns that the coronavirus outbreak will limit economic growth as the number of infections has climbed above 98,000 globally, which could impact investments made by oil and gas companies, CGG's primary customers.

The company, which provides geophysical services and equipment, said it expected mid-single-digit segment revenue growth this year, compared to a 2019 increase of 14% year-on-year to $1.4 billion.

The company's segment operating result swung to a profit of $247 million in 2019, beating its own guidance of $200 million from September. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) 

(Reporting by Milla Nissi in Gdansk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Geoscience Subsea Europe Seismic France

Related Offshore News

Floatel Endurance in operations for Equinor at Martin Linge field - Image Credit: Floatel International

Investigation Launched After Gangway Disconnects from...
Contract signing Trond Petter Abrahamsen Director in Framo Services LEFT Kjetel Digre Head of Operations and Field Development in Aker BP

Aker BP, Framo Pump Pact a Market Indicator


Trending Offshore News

Floatel Endurance in operations for Equinor at Martin Linge field - Image Credit: Floatel International

Investigation Launched After Gangway Disconnects from...
Industry News

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'
Vessels

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

New Civil Conflict in Somalia Could Hurt Offshore Projects

New Civil Conflict in Somalia Could Hurt Offshore Projects

Video

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Current News

Guyana's Granger Claims Presidential Election Victory

Guyana's Granger Claims Presidential Election Victory

CGG Eyes Lower 2020 Revenue Growth

CGG Eyes Lower 2020 Revenue Growth

WFW Advises Galloper on Sale of Assets

WFW Advises Galloper on Sale of Assets

SMC Wins Formosa 2 Contract

SMC Wins Formosa 2 Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine