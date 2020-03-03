NJ Unveils Offshore Wind Solicitation Schedule

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has unveiled the offshore wind solicitation schedule to meet the state’s 7,500 MW offshore wind goal by 2035 and called upon the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to take all necessary actions to implement the schedule.



The proposed schedule calls for the next 1,200 MW solicitation to be opened by September 2020, with an award made by second quarter of 2021.



Setting a solicitation schedule through 2035 provides a crucial level of certainty for developers, original equipment manufacturers, and the supply chain.



“Several months ago, I committed the State of New Jersey to 7,500 MW of offshore wind by 2035, as a critical component of achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2050,” said Governor Murphy.



“By announcing this planned solicitation schedule, we are demonstrating to our partners in industry and labor that we are committed to implementing this process in a thoughtful way that ensures economic growth for the New Jersey,” he added.



“Not only was Governor Murphy the first to embrace 100 percent clean energy, he has been a national leader when it comes to recognizing the importance of offshore wind,” said New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph L. Fiordaliso.



“New Jersey opened the largest single-state solicitation, is building a supply chain that will support projects up and down the east coast and is poised to double our offshore wind capacity. Guided by our new Energy Master Plan, offshore wind is a critical component in realizing the Governor’s vision of 100 percent clean energy by 2050 and ensuring our planet survives for future generations,” Joseph added.