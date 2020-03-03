MHI Vestas Wins First OWF Order in Japan

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has signed a firm order with Akita Offshore Wind Corporation (AOW) to supply turbines for the Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm (OWF) Project. This is the first firm order in Japan for the Danish wind turbines manufacturer.



"In a sector first for a utility-scale project in Japan, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has completed firm and unconditional orders to supply turbines for the Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms, jointly referred to as the Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project," said a press release from the company.



The wind farms have an expected combined output of 139 MW.



MHI Vestas will supply 33 V117-4.2 MW turbines in total, to be installed with fixed-bottom foundations at both sites. Installation is expected to commence in 2022, and will include a maximum 20-year (subject to the options being exercised) service and maintenance agreements.



“We are pleased to secure the firm order to support AOW in their development of the Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project,” said MHI Vestas CSO, Henrik Jensen. “As Japan progresses towards a clean energy future powered by offshore wind, MHI Vestas and our parent companies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Vestas, are ready to play our part. We’re looking forward to delivering the Akita and Noshiro wind farms with Marubeni and the rest of the AOW partners.”



13 turbines will be supplied at the Akita site, while the Noshiro site will incorporate 20 turbines. In total, the projects will supply the equivalent of nearly 130,000 homes.



The electric power output from the farms will be fed through both the Akita and Noshiro ports in Akita Prefecture, with an expected output of 55 MW at Akita Port and 84 MW at Noshiro Port.



"We are honored to place a firm order of 33 V117-4.2 MW turbines with MHI Vestas for the Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project. We have selected the reliable wind turbines of MHI Vestas, which have plenty of operational record worldwide.” said Akita Offshore Wind Corporation President & CEO, Keiji Okagaki. “MHI Vestas’ supply record, and the service and maintenance they will provide is highly valued by us. They have also supported our project finance arrangement for the 1st commercial base offshore wind project in Japan.”



AOW is a special purpose company led by Marubeni Corporation, with additional Japanese project sponsors providing development support to harness Japan’s abundant wind resources for clean, renewable power.



MHI Vestas’ first firm order in Japan signals a budding maturation of the offshore wind sector in the country.



