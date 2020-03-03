Roll Group to Devlop Yard in Indonesia

The Netherlands based heavy cargo specialist Roll Group said it has signed a contract to further develop and open its own yard at Indonesia's Bintan Offshore Marine Center (BOMC).

BOMC has offered Roll Group the opportunity to become an exclusive partner in the BOMC yard, which means that Roll Group takes care of the cranes and trailers to further develop the yard.

Robin Koenis, Managing Director of Roll Group APAC: "The yard will also have a jetty access, which is perfect for our company with its land/sea combination. Certainly because modules will also be built here in the future, and we can handle the transport of these modules with our fleet of adaptable vessels."

When the development of BOMC is fully completed, the yard will cover no less than 100 ha. In addition to the jetty, it will also have open storages, covered warehouses, workshops, module fabrication yards, a decommissioning yard and client-specific plants.

Roll Group called the agreement an important step in its Asia Pacific (APAC) growth strategy, following on the opening of the offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Korea last year.

BOMC is 70% owned and operated by Qube Holdings, the largest port operator and logistics provider in the APAC region.

Adriaan Aarts, Roll Group CEO, emphasize the importance of having a yard in APAC. "It helps us with our strategy to expand the land-based business and to focus even more on combined land-sea projects. In addition, BOMC is located in Bintan, on a 60-minute ferry ride from our office in Singapore."

