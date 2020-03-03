Fred. Olsen Orders Huisman Crane for Next-Gen Wind Turbines

Offshore wind turbine installation company Fred. Olsen Windcarrier has ordered a Huisman crane for one of its jack-up units.

Huisman, based in Schiedam, The Netherlands, said Monday it would supply a 1,600mt Leg Encircling Crane, capable of installing foundations and all known next-generation offshore wind turbines.

"With its upgraded crane, the vessel of Fred. Olsen Windcarrier will be capable of installing larger foundations and handling all known next-generation turbines. Upon delivery in 2022, the unique 1,600mt Leg Encircling Crane will be the tallest in the market," Huisman said.

Capacities of the Huisman Leg Encircling Crane: Aux hook 400mt @165m above deck (140m boom); [email protected] @155m above deck (140m boom); and [email protected] (105m boom)-

Huisman said that the small/compact size of the crane in combination with its low own weight and high lifting capacity (1,600mt) make the crane unique and suitable for both the installation of wind turbines (long boom and lightweight crane design) and the installation of foundations (short boom and strong crane construction.)













Credit: Fred. Olsen WindcarrierAlexandra Koefoed, Managing Director, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier “This unique crane has been enhanced with key updates and an even more extreme boom. The enhanced outreach capacity of this crane upgrade allows us to stow the wind turbine components in a more flexible way despite the increased crane weight, thus maintaining or exceeding the payload we carry for our clients. The Leg Encircling Crane also saves deck space. This is a considerable lifetime extension for the vessel, as the weight and dimensions of wind turbine components continue to increase.”

Cees van Veluw, Product Manager Cranes, Huisman “Fred. Olsen Windcarrier is a highly experienced company in the wind installation industry. They have installed a large number of offshore turbines and with this new crane they are gearing up for the installation of the next-generation wind turbines. We have worked closely together to tailor and adjust the crane to all requirements of tomorrow’s wind parks. The meetings with the engineering teams of Fred. Olsen Windcarrier and Huisman can be characterized as positive, friendly and creative, resulting in the development of this unique 1,600mt Leg Encircling Crane.”





Jan Atle Andresen, Regional Director, Huisman Norge AS Huisman “We are very proud to have been awarded a contract by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, one of the most experienced companies in the wind installation business, and for the trust placed in Huisman to replace the existing crane. This upgrade is a great example of two leading companies working together and combining their knowledge and experience in the field of cranes and installation.”



