Brazil: PGS Begins Campos Basin Seismic Shoot

Norwegian marine seismic acquisition company PGS has begun a multiclient 3D seismic survey in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

The company started the survey on February 25, using its Ramform Titan vessel.

According to PGS, Te Campos Deepwater GeoStreamer X project will deliver high-quality, long offset, multi-azimuth seismic data over the deepwater portion of northern Campos Basin. First data will be available Q4 2020 with final multi-azimuth products available Q4 2021.

"The survey will provide the first 3D data over blocks offered in the upcoming 17th Bidding Round, will inform operators on drilling decisions in 14th Bidding Round blocks, and will improve subsurface imaging of the pre-salt section outboard of Campos Basin oil giants, including Roncador, Albacore, and Marlim," PGS said.

PGS said that, as part of the survey, its Ramform Titan seismic survey vessel is towing the largest acquisition spread ever deployed in Brazil, comprising over 140 000 meters of active multisensor streamers.

PGS’ Campos Deepwater GeoStreamer X program targets Campos Basin pre-salt open acreage, blocks acquired in the 14th Bidding Round, as well as open acreage offered in the 17th Bidding Round that is scheduled for late-2020. The survey will cover an area of approximately 14 500 square kilometers.



Barrett Cameron, Vice President New Ventures NSA for PGS, commented, “PGS is delighted to return to Brazil in 2020 with the first GeoStreamer X project in this region, in the under-explored pre-salt play of the Campos Basin. Our previous campaigns, in Potiguar and Sergipe in 2018, proved the unique capacity of our Ramform Titan-class vessels towing large spreads to deliver efficient and safe operations in the challenging environment of Brazil.

"We are looking forward to better illuminating this portion of the Campos Basin, potentially containing large exploration opportunities. By combining a tailored GeoStreamer X design with an efficient and cost-effective Ramform Titan-class and leading-edge imaging technologies, we anticipate a step-change in image quality to enable future discoveries and provide an excellent baseline 3D survey.”