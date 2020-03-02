Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shearwater Wins Total Black Sea Survey

March 2, 2020

Image: Shearwater GeoServices
Image: Shearwater GeoServices

Norwegian oil and gas exploration service provider Shearwater GeoServices Holding has landed a deal with French player Total to acquire 3D data in the Black Sea, off Bulgaria.

According to the technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services, the contract is for  the large towed streamer 3D acquisition and Fast Track processing project in the Black Sea by Total E&P Bulgaria B.V.

The contract award follows an active 2019 season in the Black Sea for Shearwater, it said.

The survey covers 5,500 sq. km in the Han Asparuh block 1-21 using Flexisource triple source together with Fast Track processing enabled by Shearwater’s proprietary Reveal software. The three-month survey starts in Q1 2020 and will be carried out by the Oceanic Vega.

“Shearwater has a strong working relationship with Total from the execution of multiple projects and we have through 2019 built a unique working experience in the Black Sea,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

Irene added: “The combination of these two strengths, positions this project for success. We welcome the award and the opportunity to work for Total in Bulgaria.”

Shearwater GeoServices has the world’s largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of towed streamer and ocean bottom geophysical acquisition techniques, surveys and data.

Offshore Energy Subsea Geophysics Survey 3D Survey

Related Offshore News

Illustration; Jack-ups and semis at a Singapore yard - Credit: Bjorn Iversen

Oil Stocks Rise on Stimulus, Orders, Oil price
Normand Clipper (Photo: Global Offshore)

JFLCO buys Global Marine Group


Trending Offshore News

FPSOs: The New Business Model
Deepwater
(Photo: Allseas)

Drillship to Be Converted for Subsea Mining
Offshore

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Oil Stocks Rise on Stimulus, Orders, Oil price

Oil Stocks Rise on Stimulus, Orders, Oil price

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Sandvik Wins Mero Steel Tube Umbilical Order

Sandvik Wins Mero Steel Tube Umbilical Order

Eni Taps OPT PowerBuoy for New Mission

Eni Taps OPT PowerBuoy for New Mission

Spirit Energy Sells Danish Offshore Discoveries

Spirit Energy Sells Danish Offshore Discoveries

Major Energy Conference Cancelled on Coronavirus Fears

Major Energy Conference Cancelled on Coronavirus Fears

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine