Poland Preps Wind Energy Agreement

March 1, 2020

The Polish Wind Energy Association (PWEA) and the Polish Offshore Wind Energy Society (PTMEW) have announced plans to form a cooperation agreement for offshore wind energy in Poland modeled on the UK's Offshore Wind Sector Deal concluded in March 2019.

The bodies together with their Members established cooperation in order to elaborate multilateral 'Declaration of Cooperation for Polish Offshore Wind Energy Sector Development' to be signed by three parties: government/administration, OWF investors and supply chain.

The draft declaration is inspired by British 'Offshore Wind Sector Deal' signed in March 2019. Final project is to be elaborated till the end of June 2020.

Meanwhile, government sources said that the much-anticipated offshore wind legislation is being passed in Q1 2020

Introduction of a separate support scheme for offshore wind, as well as administrative solutions streamlining the development of projects in the Baltic Sea – are the main assumptions of the  draft Offshore Wind Act.

The bill on promoting electricity generation in offshore wind farms was entered in the list of legislative works of the Council of Ministers on 20 December.

