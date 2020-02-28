DEME: Orion's New Crane Can Lift Nine Airbus Planes

Offshore installation specialist DEME Offshore has shared that its flagship offshore vessel Orion has been fitted with a huge crane boom.

The crane boom, delivered by Liebherr, measures more than 145 meters and has a lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes at more than 35 m outreach.

According to both Deme and Liebherr, the crane could lift nine fully loaded Airbus A380 aircraft in one go.

"Loads can also be lifted to an unrivaled height of 180 meters," Deme said in a social media statement on Friday.

Liebherr has said that the crane, named HLC 295000, is the biggest offshore crane Liebherr Maritime Cranes has ever constructed.

The recently delivered Orion will be deployed for the construction of the largest offshore wind farms, to service the oil and gas industry and for the decommissioning of offshore installations.

DEME has said that ‘Orion’ can take the heaviest monopiles, jackets, wind turbine components and structures in a single shipment, and can transport and install the next generation of multi-megawatt wind turbines.